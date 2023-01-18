Coroner identifies victims in fatal Sunday crash

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Allen County, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash on Arcola Road Sunday evening.

Police say crews were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, for a crash around 9:50 p.m. Once authorities arrived, they say the two cars involved in the crash were completely engulfed in flames. Two people inside one of the cars were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The coroner has identified the victims as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison, both of Fort Wayne.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover funeral expenses for Arvey, you can view it here.

