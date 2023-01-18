City Councilman Didier to file for Fort Wayne mayoral run

Republican City Councilman Tom Didier declared his mayoral intentions more than two years before the election.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier (R-3rd District) has officially announced a run for Fort Wayne mayor on Wednesday.

Didier held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters to kick off his campaign.

In May of 2021, Didier told 21Alive News he believed the “timing was right” for him to make a run for the seat. The GOP councilman was first elected to council in 2003 and served as the council’s president in 2008, 2013 and 2017.

Didier joins fellow City Councilman Jason Arp (R-4th District) and Jorge Fernandez (D) in the race. Mayor Tom Henry (D) previously stated that he intends to run again but has not yet formally filed.

