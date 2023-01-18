Banks talks to 21Alive as he launches Senate bid

21Alive anchor Brien McElhatten's full interview with Jim Banks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Representative Jim Banks on Tuesday officially announced the launch of his campaign for US Senate. Banks, who is beginning is fourth term in the House, is vying for the seat that will open when Senator Mike Braun departs the office to run for governor of Indiana.

He recorded an interview with 21Alive News Monday afternoon prior to his official campaign announcement.

“Indiana deserves a strong conservative fighter and leader in the United States Senate to replace Mike Braun,” Banks told 21Alive. “I have that track record in the house, but the Senate provides an even greater opportunity to do more on the issues and the values that we care about in Indiana.”

Since his election in 2016, Banks rose in stature in the House. He is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

When given an opportunity to push back against Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud during our interview, Banks instead focused on problems he believes existed in certain state voting rules. The Congressman object to the certification of electoral votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona - two key battleground states that Biden won.

Dozens of court rulings and independent investigations found no widespread election fraud or wrongdoing.

When pressed about that decision, Banks insisted that expanded mail-in voting options in many states during the height of the pandemic helped secure a Joe Biden victory.

“I thought that was an important debate that was supposed to occur that day about the constitutional way to change state election laws to prevent that from every happening again, so that some states could change their laws to help one candidate over another.”

21Alive asked Congressman Banks whether he believes the outcome of the 2020 election was legitimate. He responded, “I believe that how some states conducted their elections in the 2020 election is something we can never allow to happen again.”

21Alive pressed further whether that means the outcome was legitimate. “I voted to object, I’m not going to apologize for voting to object,” Banks responded.

Recently, Banks announced his plans to form an “Anti-woke caucus” in the House. During his conversation with 21Alive, he offered his definition of “wokeism.”

“I believe wokeism is a cancer on our country, an attack on religious freedoms,” said Banks. “Those freedoms are under attack.”

The definition of “woke” according to Merriam-Webster focuses on attentiveness to societal issues of social and racial justice. The term’s use dates back to the early 1900′s and originally referred to the understanding of the struggles of Black Americans. In contemporary times, the term resurfaced to the forefront as the Black Lives Matter movement gained steam.

The term has been adopted by some politicians as a rallying cry against progressive ideas or social causes with which they disagree.

When asked whether he acknowledged that people of color face institutional barriers that make upward mobility more difficult, Banks avoided answering the question directly when pressed.

“This is a great country,” said Mr. Banks. “And anyone who believes otherwise in wrong.”

21Alive intended to ask Congressman Banks about the debt ceiling, Ukraine and his views on China, but his team said that we were out of time.

