ANSWERING THE CALL: Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association asking lawmaker for help

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s volunteer firefighters are asking lawmakers for more money to help make ends meet.

The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association says they would use the extra funding for training, retention, and recruitment. According to the association, volunteer firefighters save Indiana taxpayers $4.5 billion. But now, they say they need more money than ever before.

“Things have changed for volunteering from when I started in the volunteer service 54 years ago. Today people have a husband and wife, both people have to work now, for the income to survive and we can have some money to help for maybe a pension fund for ones to say on for a little bit longer a time. Anyway to retain them, may be a little bit of money to help per run or something like that”

Jean Smith, Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association

Smith says the fundraisers put on by county fire departments every year only pay to keep the lights on. He insists the community needs to understand this as a public safety issue.

Here is a link to the association’s website.

