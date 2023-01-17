TELL JULIAN: A visit to Guadalupe’s

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week, Julian Teekaram takes a trip to Guadalupe’s. The fast, casual restaurant prides itself on fresh food and you can certainly taste the difference!

As many local businesses are trying to regain their footing after the pandemic, Guadalupe’s is expanding. There are four locations and owners plans to open up another restaurant in Georgetown Square. Owner Jimmie Schindler says the goal is to continue to grow and provide a high-quality, healthy product.

" We do no cans, no microwaves, no freezers. So we’re shredding cheese off the blocks, slow-cooking our meats. We make a homemade pineapple water and limeade which are extremely popular. We have a lot of alcohol selections. But we really wanna have a transparent, open kitchen,” said Schindler.

Watch as head chef Carlos Zepeda shows Julian how they make their signature hot salsa.

If you’d like to learn more about Guadalupe’s, click here.

