New sculpture in downtown Fort Wayne aims to celebrate Ukraine

RENDERING: The public art piece will be installed on the south façade of 814 Calhoun Street, on the side of the Dash-In restaurant, near the 77 Steps art installation.(Art This Way)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A dedication ceremony is set for Thursday for a new sculpture in downtown Fort Wayne highlighting a Ukrainian message of peace.

Art This Way officials say designer Torey E. Dunn II worked with Fort Wayne artist and designer Lena Balger, who is a Ukrainian immigrant, to create a fifteen-foot-wide sculpture. They say the duo worked together to incorporate Ukrainian symbolism into the piece, titled “Na Krylah Nadi,” which translates to “On Wings of Hope.”

A press release sent by Art This Way says the title was inspired by the poem “Contra Spem Spero” by the famous Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka. They say the crown featured in the piece has deep historical meaning and is seen as Ukraine’s familiar symbol of peace. Each flower on the crown is said to represent aspirations of courage, hope and strength.

The unique design of the sculpture is meant to encourage the public to engage with the piece, with signage that allows visitors to donate to Ukrainian refugees. The public art piece will be installed on the south façade of 814 Calhoun Street, on the side of the Dash-In restaurant, near the 77 Steps art installation.

A dedication ceremony is set for Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4:15-6 p.m. and is open to the public. Read more about the project here.

