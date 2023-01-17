New sculpture in downtown Fort Wayne aims to celebrate Ukraine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A dedication ceremony is set for Thursday for a new sculpture in downtown Fort Wayne highlighting a Ukrainian message of peace.

Art This Way officials say designer Torey E. Dunn II worked with Fort Wayne artist and designer Lena Balger, who is a Ukrainian immigrant, to create a fifteen-foot-wide sculpture. They say the duo worked together to incorporate Ukrainian symbolism into the piece, titled “Na Krylah Nadi,” which translates to “On Wings of Hope.”

A press release sent by Art This Way says the title was inspired by the poem “Contra Spem Spero” by the famous Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka. They say the crown featured in the piece has deep historical meaning and is seen as Ukraine’s familiar symbol of peace. Each flower on the crown is said to represent aspirations of courage, hope and strength.

The unique design of the sculpture is meant to encourage the public to engage with the piece, with signage that allows visitors to donate to Ukrainian refugees. The public art piece will be installed on the south façade of 814 Calhoun Street, on the side of the Dash-In restaurant, near the 77 Steps art installation.

“Seeing the sculpture On Wings of Hope coming to life here in Fort Wayne fills my heart with a feeling of unity, empowerment, heroism, support and hope that sooner than later, the war in Ukraine will be over—and we will all be celebrating the victory in Ukraine together. This work supports every country currently supporting the brave fight to protect democracy. This project also demonstrates that the City of Fort Wayne cares for all its community members, and the city is here to help them express their life stories. I hope to see a lot of visitors from in and out of town taking photographs in front of the sculpture and sharing their photos and stories on their social media in support of Ukraine.”

A dedication ceremony is set for Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4:15-6 p.m. and is open to the public. Read more about the project here.

