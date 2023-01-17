Jim Banks formally announces 2024 Senate campaign run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northeast Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks has officially announced his 2024 run for U. S. Senator for Indiana.
Banks, who is currently in his fourth term as U.S. Representative for Indiana, aims to replace current Senator Mike Braun, who is giving up his seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024. Banks is the first Republican and first candidate altogether to announce a Senate run in the state. It is expected to be a relatively packed field of Republican contenders for the seat.
Believing Indiana deserves a “conservative senator” to replace Braun, the Columbia City native is often known for his fiery social media posts and content. He believes that his conservative brand will win over Indiana voters in the 2024 election.
Among Bank’s goals if he wins his 2024 bid is “holding China accountable,” fighting for Hoosier families, addressing both the border and fentanyl crises, and upholding and maintaining Hoosier conservative values with a larger platform as a Senator.
While discussing his campaign bid with 21Alive’s Brien McElhatten, he discussed speculations of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels potentially being another Republican contender for the U.S. Senate seat. He also discusses a poll allegedly showing Daniels being the preferred candidate over Banks.
So far, no Democrats have announced a Senate run. The primary election is in May of 2024.
