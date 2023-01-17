Jim Banks formally announces 2024 Senate campaign run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northeast Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks has officially announced his 2024 run for U. S. Senator for Indiana.

Banks, who is currently in his fourth term as U.S. Representative for Indiana, aims to replace current Senator Mike Braun, who is giving up his seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024. Banks is the first Republican and first candidate altogether to announce a Senate run in the state. It is expected to be a relatively packed field of Republican contenders for the seat.

Believing Indiana deserves a “conservative senator” to replace Braun, the Columbia City native is often known for his fiery social media posts and content. He believes that his conservative brand will win over Indiana voters in the 2024 election.

“This is an office that matters greatly for our country and for our state, and believe deeply as a conservative, that that’s what Hoosiers are looking for. Someone to go to Washington and fight for Hoosier families, fight for our American way of life, and focus on the issues that matter to moving our country forward.”

Among Bank’s goals if he wins his 2024 bid is “holding China accountable,” fighting for Hoosier families, addressing both the border and fentanyl crises, and upholding and maintaining Hoosier conservative values with a larger platform as a Senator.

While discussing his campaign bid with 21Alive’s Brien McElhatten, he discussed speculations of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels potentially being another Republican contender for the U.S. Senate seat. He also discusses a poll allegedly showing Daniels being the preferred candidate over Banks.

It’s very early and, you know, I saw that poll. Other polls that have been made public. Obviously, the first answer is that the only poll that matters is the poll on election day when the voters vote. I called Mitch Daniels last week, told him I’m running, and I respect him. I learned a lot from him. We had a very nice, cordial conversation. It seemed like he was a long ways off for making a decision, but I wanted him to know that I respect him, respect what he’s done for our state, but I’m running because I feel called to step up.

So far, no Democrats have announced a Senate run. The primary election is in May of 2024.

