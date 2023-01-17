Indian Village Elementary students give back to other FW kids

Indian Village Elementary students give back to other local kids by collecting local items.
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here is something to make you smile: The students at Indian Village Elementary School showed their appreciation for the Fort Wayne community by giving back to other local children on Tuesday.

The students, according to school officials, collected donations throughout the community and put together care packages for other kids that may be in need.

The Fort Wayne Police Department posted to their Facebook page said they will give out these packages whenever they find a child in need. They also say they are very appreciative of the students making and giving these packages for them to give out, and say their kindness is a great example of how Fort Wayne can build a better community.

