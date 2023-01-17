Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - Just more than 48 hours later, a community is coming to terms with a tragedy after a mother and her three children were killed in a house fire.

“My daughter went to school with her sister and she said the one that died was really good,” Neighbor Patty Fugate said.

That’s how neighbors are remembering Rebecca white and her three children Emmett Freed, Eeanor freed and Alaura freed.

“I cried for about a half hour and first I found out about their children and then the mother,” Neighbor Crystal Garrison said. “It’s terrible.”

Two separate memorials around the home continue to grow with flowers, teddy bears and balloons. However, a fence and yellow take still surround the home.

Rick Parsons says he’s lived in the area for his entire life and he has fond memories of the family.

“I’m going to miss that little girl coming out and waving at the fence everyday,” Parsons said. “I called her curly hair because she has curly hair. She’s a runner, she ran every place she went.”

“We see them out and I wave at them,” Garrison said. “The kids are always out there playing and you hear them and it’s fun to hear kids playing in the back.”

As this small town honors these children and their mother, neighbors are leaning on each other to get through loss that is unimaginable.

According to a GoFundMe for the family... Funeral arrangements are being planned. A visitation and celebration of life is set for Saturday.

