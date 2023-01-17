First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It might sound like a cliché, but it’s true. When something bad happens, most people run from the danger. However, first responders run towards it and see things no one should ever have to see.

That’s why the Northeast Indiana Critical Incident Stress Management Team has a goal of being there for first responders when they need help.

“We provide an avenue for first responders to talk and how it’s affecting them,” Founder Patsy Hendricks said.

Hendricks and Huntertown Fire Chief Robert Boren lead the team and are in charge of making sure those who take care of others are also taken care of.

“As first responders, we are taught to always achieve the ultimate goal and to win and save lives, Boren said. “Sometime when that doesn’t happen, it hits to the core of us and it can emotionally have a lot of stress on us.”

Boren’s department -- like so many others -- is a brother and sisterhood. Hendricks knows about that bond too. She has family members who are firefighters and has worked as a psychiatric nurse. Hendricks says talking about tragedies with those who’ve been in that position too can be a big help.

“It is a peer protected program and that makes it so people can feel comfortable sharing because there’s not a report done, notes taken of follow-up with that,” Hendricks said.

Leaders with this group also say they know people can be curious about what first responders deal with at a scene. However, they say it’s important to realize first responders might not want to talk about what they saw right away.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.