Firefighters respond to house fire on Hanna Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are working on putting out a fire at a home on Hanna Street.

Our 21Alive News crew on the scene says Hanna Street is currently closed from Lasselle Street to Buchanan Street as they work to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters say there were no injuries and they believe it began on the second floor of the home.

This is a developing story.

