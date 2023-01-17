Firefighters respond to house fire on Hanna Street

Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are working on putting out a fire at a home on Hanna...
Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are working on putting out a fire at a home on Hanna Street.(WPTA21)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are working on putting out a fire at a home on Hanna Street.

Our 21Alive News crew on the scene says Hanna Street is currently closed from Lasselle Street to Buchanan Street as they work to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters say there were no injuries and they believe it began on the second floor of the home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Fatal fire in Fremont, Indiana leaves four people dead Saturday morning.
Mother, three children killed in Fremont house fire
Fort Wayne man arrested after chase, crash near Indiana-Ohio state line

Latest News

Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Fremont neighborhood stricken by grief after mother, 3 children killed in fire
Crash, overturned vehicle blocks I-69 N lanes in DeKalb Co. Monday. Police warns for drivers to...
Crash, overturned vehicle blocks I-69 N lanes in DeKalb Co. Monday
Where is Julian headed next? Guadalupe's, of course!
Tell Julian: Guadalupe's in Fort Wayne 1-16-2023