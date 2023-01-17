Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While we still don’t know the cause of the fire in Fremont that killed a woman and her three young children, firefighters are reminding you to make sure you have an emergency plan.

Captain Carlos Gomez-Espino with the Fort Wayne Fire Department says it’s crucial to begin teaching children at a young age what to do during an emergency.

“That’s why we do this,” Gomez-Espino said. “So if they’re ever in a situation like this, they won’t panic. They know what to do.”

