Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.

Smith was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter in Newton County in 2013, online department records show.

Both of the individuals who also were treated have been released from treatment, The Times reported. It wasn’t clear from the report whether they were inmates or prison staff.

The fire remains under investigation by the Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, the state fire marshal’s officre and the Michigan City Fire Department.

A previous fire at the prison, in April 2017, killed 30-year-old inmate Joshua Devine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Fort Wayne man arrested after chase, crash near Indiana-Ohio state line

Latest News

Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race
ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race