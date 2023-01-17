ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Congressman Jim Banks is the first Republican to announce a run for the vacant seat left by outgoing Senator Mike Braun.

Purdue Fort Wayne Political Science Department Chair Mike Wolf says Banks will face some challenges and benefits as the race gets underway. Wolf says Banks already has a lot of support from the Republican Party in Indiana and in Washington as an advantage.

“He is both on the Trump side but also in the speaker election he was more on the standard side, he doesn’t have a whole lot of opposition from this,” Wolf said.

So who might Banks be up against? Wolf says there’s been talks of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels joining the race.

“Daniels is well liked in Washington and he’s established in the media,” he said.

Wolf says Daniels has won a statewide office before and that could be a disadvantage for Banks, since he’s never had to gain support of the whole state before.

“That’s an advantage for Daniels, he’s won statewide office easily a couple times,” Wolf said. “Then he stepped away from office, so Banks needs to create that brand for the state.”

He says overall the U.S. Senate race will likely be quite contested.

