ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Congressman Jim Banks is the first Republican to announce a run for the vacant seat left by outgoing Senator Mike Braun.

Purdue Fort Wayne Political Science Department Chair Mike Wolf says Banks will face some challenges and benefits as the race gets underway. Wolf says Banks already has a lot of support from the Republican Party in Indiana and in Washington as an advantage.

“He is both on the Trump side but also in the speaker election he was more on the standard side, he doesn’t have a whole lot of opposition from this,” Wolf said.

So who might Banks be up against? Wolf says there’s been talks of former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels joining the race.

“Daniels is well liked in Washington and he’s established in the media,” he said.

Wolf says Daniels has won a statewide office before and that could be a disadvantage for Banks, since he’s never had to gain support of the whole state before.

“That’s an advantage for Daniels, he’s won statewide office easily a couple times,” Wolf said. “Then he stepped away from office, so Banks needs to create that brand for the state.”

He says overall the U.S. Senate race will likely be quite contested.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Fort Wayne man arrested after chase, crash near Indiana-Ohio state line

Latest News

Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire