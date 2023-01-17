$100k winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Those in the Kosciusko County area should check their lottery tickets after Hoosier Lottery officials say a winning ticket was sold in Warsaw.

Officials say a $100,000 winning ticket was bought at Pak-A-Sak #33 located at 330 E. Center St. They say one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing.

Hoosier Lottery says the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 14, are: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of 23. They say players can check their tickets for free by using their app.

Officials encourage winners to make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead
Bryan Rogers, 58, was hired as a bus driver in February 2020, Spartanburg School District Six...
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Fort Wayne man arrested after chase, crash near Indiana-Ohio state line

Latest News

Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
Firefighters renew push for emergency preparation following deadly Fremont fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
First responders mourn along with Fremont community after mother and 3 children killed in fire
ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race
ANALYSIS: A look at what Banks might face in Indiana U.S. Senate race