$100k winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Those in the Kosciusko County area should check their lottery tickets after Hoosier Lottery officials say a winning ticket was sold in Warsaw.

Officials say a $100,000 winning ticket was bought at Pak-A-Sak #33 located at 330 E. Center St. They say one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a multiplier of 2 in Saturday night’s $404 million jackpot drawing.

Hoosier Lottery says the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Jan. 14, are: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of 23. They say players can check their tickets for free by using their app.

Officials encourage winners to make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

