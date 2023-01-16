Fort Wayne man arrested after chase, crash near Indiana-Ohio state line

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a “multi-state” police chase ends in northwestern Ohio.

Police say they were contacted by the Indiana State Police a little after 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening about an eastbound black Cadillac XT5 fleeing from police at high speeds on U. S. 20 driving towards the Ohio state line.

Officials say 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant of Fort Wayne, was the man driving the Cadillac at the time. They say a state patrol officer tried to pull Merchant over right at the Ohio state line for a traffic stop which lead to a pursuit.

Officials also say the vehicle pursuit ended in the Cadillac crashing on U.S. 20 N., and leaving his vehicle to run away from police. According to police, two officers were injured after a fight with Merchant in a field. He was arrested shortly after the fight happened.

Police say Merchant was charged with two felonies, fleeing and eluding, as well as assaulting a police officer. They also say he was charged with resisting arrest and operating while impaired.

Personnel say Merchant currently has pending charges in Indiana and an investigation on the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.