Crash, overturned vehicle blocks I-69 N lanes in DeKalb Co. Monday
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police and INDOT officials say an overturned vehicle from a crash has caused a shut down on I-69 in DeKalb County Monday morning.
The overturned vehicle was around mile marker 326 in the I-69 northbound lanes about one to two miles south of the town of Auburn.
Police say all northbound traffic is now reopen after a little over two hours of being closed off.
The Indiana State police say they are currently investigating the crash.
