Crash, overturned vehicle blocks I-69 N lanes in DeKalb Co. Monday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police and INDOT officials say an overturned vehicle from a crash has caused a shut down on I-69 in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The overturned vehicle was around mile marker 326 in the I-69 northbound lanes about one to two miles south of the town of Auburn.

Police say all northbound traffic is now reopen after a little over two hours of being closed off.

The Indiana State police say they are currently investigating the crash.

