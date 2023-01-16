Crash, overturned vehicle blocks I-69 N lanes in DeKalb Co. Monday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police and INDOT officials say an overturned vehicle from a crash has caused a shut down on I-69 in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The overturned vehicle was around mile marker 326 in the I-69 northbound lanes about one to two miles south of the town of Auburn.

Police say all northbound traffic is now reopen after a little over two hours of being closed off.

The Indiana State police say they are currently investigating the crash.

