Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people are dead Sunday night after a crash engulfed both cars in flames.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Once authorities arrived, they saw two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames.

According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

Police say the driver of the eastbound car was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver and passenger of the westbound passenger car were both pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

