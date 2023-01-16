Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people are dead Sunday night after a crash engulfed both cars in flames.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Once authorities arrived, they saw two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames.

According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

Police say the driver of the eastbound car was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver and passenger of the westbound passenger car were both pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Fatal fire in Fremont, Indiana leaves four people dead Saturday morning.
Mother, three children killed in Fremont house fire
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Hoosier Lottery
Winning lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Auburn

Latest News

Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Blackhawk's Gage Sefton scores the first two points of the Braves, 73-50, victory over Bishop...
Blackhawk wins big, 73-50, over Bishop Luers
Blackhawk wins big, 73-50, over Bishop Luers
Blackhawk wins big, 73-50, over Bishop Luers
Komets fall just short in overtime on Saturday evening.
Komets rout rival Walleye in, 7-4, road win