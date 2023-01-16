22nd annual Talk to a Lawyer Day to be held Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - To any Fort Wayne or Indiana resident that may need free legal advice, today is your lucky day.

Partnered with the Indiana Bar Association, the Volunteer Lawyer Program (VLP) says they will be hosting the 22nd annual Talk to a Lawyer Day in Indiana in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

This day gives people who do not have the means to seek regular legal advice the opportunity to speak with a lawyer at no cost.

Officials will the VLP say all legal questions are accepted, from child custody, landlord/tenant concerns and more.

The event, according to organizers, will be held Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. If anyone needs legal advice, they are encouraged to call (260) 407-0917, or visit the Carnegie Library in Steuben County for in-person consultations.

