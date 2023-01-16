22nd annual Talk to a Lawyer Day to be held Monday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - To any Fort Wayne or Indiana resident that may need free legal advice, today is your lucky day.

Partnered with the Indiana Bar Association, the Volunteer Lawyer Program (VLP) says they will be hosting the 22nd annual Talk to a Lawyer Day in Indiana in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

This day gives people who do not have the means to seek regular legal advice the opportunity to speak with a lawyer at no cost.

Officials will the VLP say all legal questions are accepted, from child custody, landlord/tenant concerns and more.

The event, according to organizers, will be held Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. If anyone needs legal advice, they are encouraged to call (260) 407-0917, or visit the Carnegie Library in Steuben County for in-person consultations.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Car crash Sunday night leaves two dead
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Fatal fire in Fremont, Indiana leaves four people dead Saturday morning.
Mother, three children killed in Fremont house fire
Hoosier Lottery
Winning lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Auburn

Latest News

FW Spacemen, police to honor Det. Don Kidd at memorial hockey games
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper to play the Memorial Coliseum in May
The school is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mural rededication ceremony on Wednesday,...
Ivy Tech invites community to MLK, Jr. mural dedication ceremony
'Furever' Home Fridays: Meet Jester
‘Furever’ Home Fridays: Meet Jester