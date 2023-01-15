Winning lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Auburn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets were purchased in Indiana and they are now worth $20,000 each.

Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets should be checked carefully as two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2 in Friday night’s $1.35 billion jackpot drawing.

The $20,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn

Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Jan. 13, are: 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Jan. 17, is an estimated $20 million.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.