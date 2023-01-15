Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball sweep Madonna

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both the Indiana Tech men and women delivered victories over Madonna at the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon.

Seven Warriors men scored at least seven points in their, 72-63, victory.

Genevieve Decker led the women with a game-high 19 points in their fifth straight win, 82-43, followed by Erika Foy with 18 points.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.