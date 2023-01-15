Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball sweep Madonna

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both the Indiana Tech men and women delivered victories over Madonna at the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon.

Seven Warriors men scored at least seven points in their, 72-63, victory.

Genevieve Decker led the women with a game-high 19 points in their fifth straight win, 82-43, followed by Erika Foy with 18 points.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County
Fatal fire in Fremont, Indiana leaves four people dead Saturday morning.
Mother, three children killed in Fremont house fire
An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the...
122nd Fighter Wing approved for F-16 conversion
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Blackhawk's Gage Sefton scores the first two points of the Braves, 73-50, victory over Bishop...
Blackhawk wins big, 73-50, over Bishop Luers
Komets fall just short in overtime on Saturday evening.
Komets route rival Walleye in, 7-4, road win
PFW's Audra Emmerson scores 10 points the Mastodons, 72-62, comeback victory on Saturday...
PFW Mastodons women rumble back to complete, 72-62, comeback over Milwaukee
Bishop Dwenger's Sofia Vazquez
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bishop Dwenger’s Sofia Vazquez