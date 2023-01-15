Event planned to save Portland Bridge scheduled for demolition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A group of Portland residents are asking for help to stop the destruction of what they say is a local landmark.

The ‘Big Blue Bridge’ is located on State Road 26 east of Portland.

The group says the 81-year-old steel truss bridge is the last of its kind in Jay County and residents are hoping to have the bridge restored.

Jenny Bricker the spokesperson for the group says the bridge is ‘priceless.’

“It’s just part of who we are,” Jenny Bricker said. “It’s an architectural gem. It’s a big it’s a beautiful, big, blue bridge and we just love so much and when we found out (it was being replaced) lots of people in our community felt the same way. We felt like we had to step out of our comfort zone and try to do what we can to save this bridge.”

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says that bridge has “met its maintainable life expectancy and requires replacement for the safety of motorists and pedestrians that use it.” INDOT went on to say that the bridge that sits over the Salamonie River was not selected for the National Register of Historic Places and that restoring the bridge would cost more than building the new bridge structure.

The construction cost of the project is approximately $3.3 million. INDOT says this cost is less than maintaining the existing structure over time.

Bricker says the group understands the high cost but still want to save the bridge.

“Once it’s gone its gone and we can’t get it back,” Bricker said. “We have a warren truss bridge and a rainbow arc bridge, and we would like to connect all three of these bridges together in the trail system but if they take big blue it won’t happen.”

The group is holding a community gathering Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 to take a picture with the bridge. Everyone is welcome.

Bricker says the group hopes the turn out will lead to a meeting with INDOT to discuss possible alternatives to removing the bridge.

INDOT says construction is scheduled for this spring.

