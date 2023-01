FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk’s Gage Sefton scored the first two points of what would be a, 14-0, run to start Saturday night’s game against Bishop Luers, and the senior ended the game surpassing 1000 career points.

The Braves Josh Furst led the way with a game-high 29 points in the, 73-50, Blackhawk home victory.

