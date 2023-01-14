Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sherrif’s Department say they have found a missing 14-year-old girl from Missouri.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on I-469 after receiving information from Missouri law enforcement about the girl’s cell phone pinging in the area.

According to police no suspects are in custody at this time.

At the girl’s name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

