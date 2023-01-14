Mother, three children killed in Fremont house fire

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana claimed the lives of a mother and her three children according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, according to the SFMO, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time. Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom. The SFMO’s investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims, but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

