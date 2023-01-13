Northrop’s Jackson surpasses 1000 career points in, 53-44, victory over Bellmont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northrop’s Neveah Jackson eclipsed 1000 career points, scoring a game-high 21 points, in the Bruins, 53-44, victory over Bellmont on Thursday night.

Jackson joins her twin sister, Saniya, in the 1000-point club, along with their mother, head coach and former North Side standout Katie Jackson, and older brother, former Northrop star Jalen.

