Northrop’s Jackson surpasses 1000 career points in, 53-44, victory over Bellmont

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northrop’s Neveah Jackson eclipsed 1000 career points, scoring a game-high 21 points, in the Bruins, 53-44, victory over Bellmont on Thursday night.

Jackson joins her twin sister, Saniya, in the 1000-point club, along with their mother, head coach and former North Side standout Katie Jackson, and older brother, former Northrop star Jalen.

