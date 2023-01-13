Leo man arrested in OWI crash that injured two women

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Leo man after they say he was driving while intoxicated at over two and a half times the legal limit with his teen son was in the car.

Police say 47-year-old Scott R. Moorehead of Leo was driving a van eastbound on Flatrock Road when he approached the intersection with US 27. They say he failed to yield the right of way to a southbound car driven by a 52-year-old Decatur woman. Two women in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment, ISP says.

Officers say Moorehead had his 14-year-old son in his car at the time of the crash, and luckily, neither of them were injured.

According to a media release, police say troopers were suspicious that Moorehead was driving drunk, so they gave him a chemical breath test. The results showed he had a .21% BAC at the time of the crash, over two and a half times the legal limit of .08%.

He was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

