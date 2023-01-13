Leo man arrested in OWI crash that injured two women

47-year-old Scott R. Moorehead
47-year-old Scott R. Moorehead(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Leo man after they say he was driving while intoxicated at over two and a half times the legal limit with his teen son was in the car.

Police say 47-year-old Scott R. Moorehead of Leo was driving a van eastbound on Flatrock Road when he approached the intersection with US 27. They say he failed to yield the right of way to a southbound car driven by a 52-year-old Decatur woman. Two women in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment, ISP says.

Officers say Moorehead had his 14-year-old son in his car at the time of the crash, and luckily, neither of them were injured.

According to a media release, police say troopers were suspicious that Moorehead was driving drunk, so they gave him a chemical breath test. The results showed he had a .21% BAC at the time of the crash, over two and a half times the legal limit of .08%.

He was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the...
122nd Fighter Wing approved for F-16 conversion
50-year-old Andrew J. Beck
Petition filed to revoke probation for former FWPD officer convicted of child seduction
25-year-old Noel C. Wood (left) and 34-year-old Jonathan A. Mulvihill (right).
Couple wanted in child neglect death in custody following tips from public
Neighbors of 4-year-old react to his death
Neighbors of 4-year-old react to his death

Latest News

Police are searching for 81-year-old Ronald Davidson.
ISP: Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man
Remains of Ohio pilot shot down in WWII identified
City releases police report of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest to 21Alive News
FW Spacemen, police to honor Det. Don Kidd at memorial hockey games