Ivy Tech invites community to MLK, Jr. mural dedication ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Office of Student Life at Ivy Tech Community College is inviting both students and the local community to a special ceremony.

The school is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mural rededication ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 18 starting at noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Student Life Center.

Event organizers say the mural was reimagined by the school’s Visual Communications program, and the ceremony is brought to the public by Ivy Tech’s Diversity Council and their new Black Student Union. Officials say speeches will be given by campus leadership and the Black Student Union president.

Organizers say following the event, food and other refreshments will be provided at the Student Life Commons at no cost.

For more information about the event, the schools asks to contact Cari Knuth at cnhoffma@ivytech.edu. The address for the ceremony is 3701 Dean Dr.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.