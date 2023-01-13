ISP: Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man they say is missing from Fort Wayne.

Police say 81-year-old Ronald Davidson was last seen in Fort Wayne on Friday, Jan. 13, around 10 a.m. wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants. He is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate VBY991.

Officers say Davidson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.