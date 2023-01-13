FWPD: Fort Wayne man wanted in stabbing arrested in Carmel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a 47-year-old man wanted in a Fort Wayne stabbing was recently arrested in Carmel.

FWPD says officers responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane about an unknown problem on Saturday, Jan. 7. When police arrived, they say they found someone suffering from a stab wound. They say that person was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers then filed an arrest warrant suspect Chad Kaluza.

In a media release, FWPD says Kaluza was found in Carmel on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 6 p.m. with the help of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Carmel Police Department.

Kaluza is preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and strangulation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.