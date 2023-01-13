FW Spacemen, police to honor Det. Don Kidd at memorial hockey games

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Spacemen and the Fort Wayne Police Department are inviting the public to a special event being held this weekend.

The Detective Don Kidd Memorial Hockey Games will be held both Friday, Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the SportsOne Parkview Icehouse.

Event organizers say that all players on the Fort Wayne Spacemen team will wear jerseys to honor and recognize Detective Kidd, who officials say would host players on the team while in Fort Wayne.

The jerseys worn by the players will be put up in an auction to help cover costs for future Spacemen players through the Don Kidd Spacemen Fund.

Event organizers say the special game will be held on the 14th, as they say the game will have a more central focus on police and Indiana National Guard appreciation.

Tickets for each game, officials say, are $10 each at the door.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the...
122nd Fighter Wing approved for F-16 conversion
50-year-old Andrew J. Beck
Petition filed to revoke probation for former FWPD officer convicted of child seduction
Woman a ‘person of interest’ in old Noble Co. thefts, Sheriff says.
Woman a ‘person of interest’ in old Noble Co. thefts, sheriff says
25-year-old Noel C. Wood (left) and 34-year-old Jonathan A. Mulvihill (right).
Couple wanted in child neglect death in custody following tips from public

Latest News

Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper to play the Memorial Coliseum in May
The school is hosting a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mural rededication ceremony on Wednesday,...
Ivy Tech invites community to MLK, Jr. mural dedication ceremony
'Furever' Home Fridays: Meet Jester
‘Furever’ Home Fridays: Meet Jester
Forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders
Delphi murders case to resume Friday morning