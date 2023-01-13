FW Spacemen, police to honor Det. Don Kidd at memorial hockey games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Spacemen and the Fort Wayne Police Department are inviting the public to a special event being held this weekend.

The Detective Don Kidd Memorial Hockey Games will be held both Friday, Jan. 13 at 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the SportsOne Parkview Icehouse.

Event organizers say that all players on the Fort Wayne Spacemen team will wear jerseys to honor and recognize Detective Kidd, who officials say would host players on the team while in Fort Wayne.

The jerseys worn by the players will be put up in an auction to help cover costs for future Spacemen players through the Don Kidd Spacemen Fund.

Event organizers say the special game will be held on the 14th, as they say the game will have a more central focus on police and Indiana National Guard appreciation.

Tickets for each game, officials say, are $10 each at the door.

