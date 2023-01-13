Eight weeks later, still no sign of missing Bryan man

Noah Johnson was last seen the weekend before Thanksgiving
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
Noah Johnson of Bryan, OH. has been missing since Nov. 18.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight agonizing weeks after Noah Johnson was last seen, his family members continue to be desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to him.

“So, we just wake up all the time thinking about it. It’s always on our minds,” said Noah’s father, Pat Johnson.

Family members are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Noah Johnson.
Family members are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Noah Johnson.

Noah, 22, of Bryan, is married. In a statement, investigators said Noah’s wife has continued to cooperate and is not considered a suspect of a crime.

According to Bryan Police, investigators found Noah’s car, wallet, and jacket near the Harrison Lake State Park Dam. In a news release, police also write, “Verbal and written statements indicating self-harm heightened concern for Noah’s well-being.”

Noah’s family wants everyone to take a good look at a picture of his 2012 Chevy Malibu to see whether you may have spotted it the weekend before Thanksgiving 2022.

Noah's 2012 Chevy Malibu was found parked at Harrison Lake State Park.
Noah's 2012 Chevy Malibu was found parked at Harrison Lake State Park.

They’re also sharing his gamer handle “Ungrateful_Frogs” and recent online games he played to see whether anyone may have interacted with Noah before he was reported missing.

Noah's online gamer handle was Ungrateful_Frogs
Noah's online gamer handle was Ungrateful_Frogs

Now, his family is launching a GiveSendGo online fund to help pay for an attorney and a private investigator.

“But in the last 8 weeks, there’s not really been any answers that have been able to be provided, and we know that law enforcement’s been working really hard on everything, and, you know, they’re running this case they way they need to. They’re following their procedures. They’re doing their jobs, but we just think it would be helpful to have people that are experienced specifically in missing person cases,” explained Noah’s sister, Kaitlynn Johnson.

If you have any information, contact Bryan Police. You can also follow updates from the family on the Help Find Noah Johnson - Bryan, Ohio Facebook page.

