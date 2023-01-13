Delphi murders case to be tried in Carroll Co., judge to bring in outside jury

Prosecution and defense have one week to agree on county from where outside jury will be selected
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.(WTHR)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - The man accused of killing two teen girls in Delphi in 2017 appeared in a Carroll County courtroom Friday morning.

21Alive News is in the courtroom for the hearing that began at 10 a.m. Friday as Special Judge Fran Gull from Allen County considers whether to lift a gag order that was previously issued in the case.

Judge Gull ruled that the gag order will continue, saying that defense and prosecution members can only speak with the media about procedural matters.

The overall order still prohibits those involved in the case from speaking about it publicly.

Judge Gull also heard arguments from the defense on a change in venue motion, if needed. She ruled that a jury be brought in from an outside county but said, “I think it is important to try here.”

She said the prosecution and defense have one week to agree on where the outside jury members will be selected.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Allen’s defense attorneys filed the change of venue motion in November, asking for the trial to be moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County due to the publicity. They claim that distance will “significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury”.

Stay with 21Alive News for the latest updates in the hearing.

