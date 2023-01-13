Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court Friday

DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - The man accused of killing two teen girls in Delphi in 2017 appeared in a Carroll County courtroom Friday morning.

21Alive is in the courtroom for the hearing that began at 10 a.m. Friday as Special Judge Fran Gull considers whether or not to lift a gag order that was issued in the case. The order prohibits those involved in the case from speaking about it publicly.

Judge Gull is also set to hear arguments from the defense on a change in venue motion.

CASE BACKGROUND: Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Allen’s defense attorneys filed the motion in November, asking for the trial to be moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County due to the publicity. They claim that distance will “significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury”.

The defense also has a hearing tomorrow on getting money to pay for investigators. There is a lengthy list of requests from Allen’s defense attorneys, including names and addresses of witnesses, as well as any documents the prosecution may use in the case. That may include photos, videos, phone calls and other documents.

