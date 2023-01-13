City releases police report of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest to 21Alive News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Months after 21Alive News’ Digging Deeper team requested the police report regarding Mayor Henry’s drunk driving arrest, the report has now been released.

The report outlines what was seen in the bodycam footage of Henry’s arrest that was released in December after 21Alive filed a complaint with the office of the Indiana State’s Public Access Counselor after our initial requests were denied by the City. The counselor found the City violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose them to the public.

More than a month after the opinion was released, the city sent the report to 21Alive News on Friday, Jan. 13.

The police report on the Oct. 9 crash says the responding officer noticed Henry standing next to one of the cars, saying he thought the mayor lived in the area and had come to check on those involved.

Henry then told the officer when he took too wide of a turn as he was coming out of the roundabout and struck another car. The officer says Henry was swaying and lost his balance several times. The report says when he asked for Henry’s drivers license and ID card, he handed over the incorrect cards several times.

A second officer then spoke to the woman Henry crashed into. She said she saw Henry’s car come out of the roundabout “very fast” into her lane, saying it “scared the crap out of me” so she honked her horn. She said Henry then swerved back into his lane.

That officer also noted that Henry was swaying and stumbling, saying she later also noticed the smell of alcohol on him. Henry was then given a preliminary breath test, which registered at .156% BAC, according to the report.

“Mr. Henry told officers several times something to the effect of ‘you work for me, you can’t arrest me’,” the report says.

The report says a third officer said Henry was very upset when he was put in handcuffs, saying “you work for me!”

You can read the full report below.

Henry pleaded guilty on October 10 to operating while intoxicated endangering a person. He was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days, had his license suspended for 65 days, and was ordered to pay a $25 fine and $800 in court costs and fees. A second charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed.

The 70-year-old Democrat is currently serving his fourth term leading the city. He announced in the summer of 2022 that he is seeking a fifth term. Henry has held the mayoral post since Jan. 1, 2008. He served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

