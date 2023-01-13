Alice Cooper to play the Memorial Coliseum in May
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rock singer Alice Cooper is stopping by the Summit City for a May performance, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced on Friday.
Alice Cooper’s Too Close for Comfort 2023 tour is set to make a stop at the Coliseum on Tuesday, May 2. Officials say ticket sales for the general public will start on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m.
The ‘shock-rock’ artist is said to have been inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 60′s in his latest work. He released his most recent album, “Detroit Stories”, in February of 2021, which includes covers of Detroit hits from that era.
