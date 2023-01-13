Alice Cooper to play the Memorial Coliseum in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rock singer Alice Cooper is stopping by the Summit City for a May performance, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced on Friday.

Alice Cooper’s Too Close for Comfort 2023 tour is set to make a stop at the Coliseum on Tuesday, May 2. Officials say ticket sales for the general public will start on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m.

The ‘shock-rock’ artist is said to have been inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 60′s in his latest work. He released his most recent album, “Detroit Stories”, in February of 2021, which includes covers of Detroit hits from that era.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

