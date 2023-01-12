Woman a ‘person of interest’ in old Noble Co. thefts, Sheriff says.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they need the public’s help in finding a woman in regards to an older case they are still investigating.

The department says the woman is a person of interest in a string of thefts and one burglary in the area. Police note that she has distinguishing tattoos and shared her photos to their Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department asks that if anyone has any information, to call Detective Doug Ewell at (260) 636-2182.

