Proposed bill aims to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Indiana classrooms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An anti-discrimination bill has been introduced to Indiana’s Senate that would extend protections to LGBTQ+ students.

Senate Bill 39 was authored by Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) and would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of anti-discrimination educational rights. Right now, state law only protects students from discrimination on the basis of race, disability, color, gender, nationality, religion and ancestry.

This bill is among several pieces of legislation for education in Indiana. Fort Wayne teacher AJ Lorenzini says a move like this would make a lot of students feel more safe inside their own classrooms.

He says it’s important for LGBTQ+ students to have protections like this and to feel included.

Lorenzini is also a coordinator for the nationwide organization aimed at helping LGBTQ+ youth called GLSEN Greater Fort Wayne Chapter. He says they help fight for K-12 students right to a safe and inclusive education.

Senator Ford introduced a similar bill in 2020 but it failed to get enough support from Republicans for the bill to become law.

