Proposed bill aims to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Indiana classrooms

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An anti-discrimination bill has been introduced to Indiana’s Senate that would extend protections to LGBTQ+ students.

Senate Bill 39 was authored by Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) and would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of anti-discrimination educational rights. Right now, state law only protects students from discrimination on the basis of race, disability, color, gender, nationality, religion and ancestry.

This bill is among several pieces of legislation for education in Indiana. Fort Wayne teacher AJ Lorenzini says a move like this would make a lot of students feel more safe inside their own classrooms.

He says it’s important for LGBTQ+ students to have protections like this and to feel included.

Lorenzini is also a coordinator for the nationwide organization aimed at helping LGBTQ+ youth called GLSEN Greater Fort Wayne Chapter. He says they help fight for K-12 students right to a safe and inclusive education.

Senator Ford introduced a similar bill in 2020 but it failed to get enough support from Republicans for the bill to become law.

Listen to 21Alive reporter Karli VanCleave’s full conversation with Lorenzini in the video above.

To read the proposed legislation click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
25-year-old Noel C. Wood
Police searching for couple wanted in child neglect death
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
49-year-old Charles E. Womack of Zanesville
Ohio man charged with kidnapping, assault arrested in Allen County
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Proposed bill aims to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Indiana classrooms
ISP says the semi-tractor is likely a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed...
ISP seeking information in hit-and-run crash that damaged overpass bridge
25-year-old Noel C. Wood
Couple wanted in child neglect death in custody following tips from public
An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the...
122nd Fighter Wing approved for F-16 conversion