Philharmonic musicians reject management’s latest offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday, Fort Wayne Philharmonic management say they offered their musicians their “best and final offer”. Wednesday, members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced the cancellation of concerts and event through February, after musicians rejected the latest offer.

Chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, Campbell MacDonald, told 21Alive the final offer from Philharmonic management was “overwhelmingly rejected” by musicians.

The Philharmonic says their latest offer included a wage increase of 45.8% over the next four years, which MacDonald said musicians agreed upon. However, MacDonald says the musicians’ union rejected cuts to some full-time positions and other workplace issues they felt were unfair.

“The Philharmonic is insisting on degrading our workplace rights and is insisting on cuts to full-time positions,” MacDonald said. “They’re unnecessary. We see them as an attack on the quality of this orchestra, the quality of our jobs, our ability to do our jobs affectively.”

However, both parties say they are still optimistic they’ll come to an agreement at some point in the future.

“We know negotiations are often difficult and full of emotions and the Philharmonic and I are committed to finding a resolution that returns music to our community,” Brittany Hall, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, said.

Both parties say they will keep the public updated as any further information becomes available.

