Petition filed to revoke probation for former FWPD officer convicted of child seduction

50-year-old Andrew J. Beck(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who was convicted of soliciting sex from a high school student will be back in court on Friday.

Ex-officer Andrew Beck was sentenced to two years behind bars and two years on probation in 2021 after he pleaded guilty to child solicitation and possession of child pornography stemming from a 2019 case involving a 16-year-old girl.

Now, court records show a petition to revoke probation has been filed with Allen Superior Court. The petition shows Probation Officer Andrew Davison says Beck violated the terms of his probation by possessing and viewing obscene material and having photos of children on his phone that are not related to him.

A hearing on the petition is slated for Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 a.m.

