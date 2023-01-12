Neighbors of 4-year-old react to his death

By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Neighbors are still emotional and surprised surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy over the summer.

Court documents say around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, July 15, police were called about a 4-year-old that wasn’t breathing at an apartment on the city’s south side. First responders arrived and took the child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One neighbor who spoke to 21 Alive say that she remembered the day the 4-year-old died back in July vividly.

Tammy Charland say that her dog started barking and when she looked outside that is when she saw the street and the home surrounded by police cars. She then saw the ambulance take the boy’s body away.

She went on to say that she had seen the kids playing in the yard but had never met the family as the parents came and went.

And when the news came that a warrant was out for the parents, she was shocked they were not already in jail.

“I mean it’s so sad to know that children, especially with the fentanyl going around, that they can get into it so easily,” Tammy Charland said. “And then to witness one actually dying is just heart breaking because you know it’s not just here it’s all over the place.”

21 Alive reached back out to neighbors after the boy’s mother, Noel C. Wood and her boyfriend Jonathan Mulvihill were arrested on Thursday. The neighbors say they are happy that the couple is behind bars.

