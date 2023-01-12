Lane restrictions for Illinois Road will begin Friday

(Pexels.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department says that there will be more lane restrictions in the Summit City starting this week.

Officials say lane restrictions will be on Illinois Road between Hillegas and Thomas Roads starting on Friday, Jan. 13.

The department says these restrictions are needed due to work on a gas line in that area. They say NIPSCO will be working in that area, and anticipate the finish date will be Monday, Jan. 16.

Officials say NIPSCO crews will be responsible for maintaining and placing all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

The City of Fort Wayne says anyone who may notice issues or need further information, to call the Right of Way Department at (260) 427-6155.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Noel C. Wood
Police searching for couple wanted in child neglect death
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
49-year-old Charles E. Womack of Zanesville
Ohio man charged with kidnapping, assault arrested in Allen County
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

Fort Wayne man given 10 years for firearms charge
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Beaten & Battered: Court docs give context to Demarion White’s animal cruelty case.
Beaten & Battered: Court docs give context to Demarion White’s animal cruelty case
Philharmonic musicians reject management’s latest offer
Philharmonic musicians reject management’s latest offer