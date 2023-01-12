Lane restrictions for Illinois Road will begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department says that there will be more lane restrictions in the Summit City starting this week.

Officials say lane restrictions will be on Illinois Road between Hillegas and Thomas Roads starting on Friday, Jan. 13.

The department says these restrictions are needed due to work on a gas line in that area. They say NIPSCO will be working in that area, and anticipate the finish date will be Monday, Jan. 16.

Officials say NIPSCO crews will be responsible for maintaining and placing all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

The City of Fort Wayne says anyone who may notice issues or need further information, to call the Right of Way Department at (260) 427-6155.

