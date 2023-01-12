ISP seeking information in hit-and-run crash that damaged overpass bridge

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are looking for the public’s help getting information on a hit-and-run crash on US 30 that they say left an overpass bridge with extensive damage.

Police say the crash happened on US 30 under the US33 overpass bridge in Allen County on Nov. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. They say it initially went unreported until video of the incident was found by Purdue University and a university camera that was installed on the bridge for a structural engineering project. They say Purdue reported the incident to INDOT, which then inspected the bridge supports and found extensive damage.

They say the involved semi-tractor is likely a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator. They say the excavator is possibly a John Deere model 135G or 160G. ISP notes that the top of the excavator’s boom arm would have struck the bridge support beams as it went under the overpass, and would likely have signs of damage.

Officers say the involved semi-tractor/trailer was last seen driving westbound on US30 into Columbia City. ISP says they have yet to identify or locate the semi or driver involved.

They ask that anyone with information that may help identify and/or locate the semi-tractor, the driver, or the excavator, is being asked to please contact ISP by calling (260) 432-8661. They say your personal information may remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.