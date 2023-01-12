FWACC: Senior dog gets makeover, ready for forever home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A senior dog who came to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) in need of a major makeover is now looking for his forever home.

FWACC staff say when 10-year-old Teddy came to the shelter, he was covered in densely matted fur. They say despite his condition, he was in good spirits and was friendly to staff. In a Facebook post, the shelter said it was hard to explain how seeing the dog in that condition made them feel, but they were hopeful that with medical attention, he would “feel better in no time”.

They say they had to sedate him to shave the matted fur and run several bloodwork tests that they say were paid for thanks to donations to their Angel Fund, and now, he is ready for a second chance at life.

“Little Teddy is now a new dog ready to find his forever home. He has little vision remaining but doesn’t let that hold him back. He would thrive in a home that will help him slowly navigate and acclimate to his new surroundings. Since he does not have much vision, he’d be happiest in a calmer home with animals and people that are respectful of his space. His new family will also need to take him to regular grooming appointments and keep up with regular veterinary care due to his older age.”

They say adoptions for dear Teddy are open now. Those wanting to see if he would be a good fit for their home can stop by the shelter at 3020 Hillegas Road from noon to 6 p.m. They note that if you have other dogs, you’ll need to bring them for a meet and greet.

To help the shelter continue to offer life-saving care for animals like Teddy, you can donate to their Angel Fund online here or by sending a check or cash to the shelter with Angel Fund in the description.

