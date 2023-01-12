Fort Wayne man given 10 years for firearms charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to about 10 years in prison in a U.S. District Court on a firearms charge, according to officials.

39-year-old Remon D. Phillips was sentenced this week by a district court judge to 10 year of prison followed by two years of supervised release after being found guilty of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Personnel say Phillips was found guilty by a jury for the firearms charge after his October 2022 trial. He was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that a Fort Wayne Police officer tried to pull over back in February of 2022. Court documents from the case say the driver of the car drove off and evaded police.

Police say during the chase, Phillips leaned out of the passenger window and aimed his gun at one of the officers. Later on, according to officials, Phillips threw out the handgun, but police were able to recover it. They say the gun Phillips had at the time of the chase was a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine.

At the time of his arrest for this charge, officials say Phillips has a long criminal history, including nine previous felony convictions, and is banned from possessing a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.