Fort Wayne comic store seeking help after high-dollar items stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An antique comic store in Fort Wayne is seeking help finding the person they say stole thousands of dollars worth of comics from the store.

Facebook group ‘Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show’ made a post saying help was needed getting information on the person who stole dozens of comics from Berndt Comics.

Owner Todd Berndt tells 21Alive the shop is a “back issue” comic book store that carries comics from the golden age to modern day. Berndt says he has spent the past 40 years collecting comic books and has been in business for over a decade.

He says his store has seen several break-ins over the years—but none have been on this scale. He says collectibles are a popular item for people to steal right now because of their value, with some comics selling for thousands of dollars.

“It’s pretty upsetting. You spend 40 years collecting and then overnight your stuff just comes up missing. Comic books are a target. Collectibles are hot right now. They can be anywhere from a dollar to thousands and thousands of dollars. It depends on the condition, which comic book, if it’s a first appearance, or whatever’s in it.”

A list of comics that were stolen is listed in the Facebook post below. Anyone who sees the books or has information about the theft is asked to contact Berndtcomics@aol.com or by calling 260-585-3285.

