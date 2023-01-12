Couple wanted in child neglect death in custody following tips from public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says tips from the public assisted them in the arrest of the couple who they say was wanted in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Court documents say a 4-year-old died of cocaine and fentanyl toxicity in July of 2022 while in the care of his mother, 25-year-old Noel C. Wood, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Mulvihill.

FWPD detectives tell 21Alive that both Wood and Mulvihill are now custody. They credited tips from the public to leading them to at least one of the suspect’s location and subsequent arrest.

Both are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two additional neglect charges.

Police were called about a 4-year-old that wasn’t breathing at an apartment on the city’s south side on July 15, 2022. (Staff)

After searching the Dewald Street home, documents say police found cocaine, MDMA, LSD, drug residue, and paraphernalia that were in the children’s reach.

