Changes in the works under new Allen County prosecutors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -Newly elected Allen County prosecutor, Mike McAlexander, is still moving into his new office. He was elected in November.

However, McAlexander is no stranger to his new role. He spent the last 20 years as former prosecutor Karen Richards chief deputy.

Despite the switch in office, he says that it’s been business as usual. But there will be some change in the future.

McAlexander said his vision and ethical standards are the same as Richards.

He says there are some administrative changes in the works for example updating the county case management system.

Other changes will be related to style.

McAlexander said that his personality is much calmer than Karen Richards and that he plans to be more transparent.

He would also like to improve the quality of life of his employees.

One way he is looking to do that is adding a day-care for attorneys and bringing some fun back in the office.

“We try to keep it as light as light as we can within the office so that way they don’t get burned out,” Alexander said. “What they have to do for their jobs is hard enough so if we can make things a little fun around here, celebrate birthdays, Karen towards the last year started having people bringing their dogs on Friday and people love seeing that.”

Along with improving quality of life McAlexander said he would also like to see the additions of more attorneys in the upcoming year. Currently the office has 38 attorneys on staff.

McAlexander also says the proposed new Allen County jail is both one of the biggest issues and changes coming in the next few years.

He will be working with both city and county officials to make sure the transition with the jail is smooth.

