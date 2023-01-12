Beaten & Battered: Court docs give context to Demarion White’s animal cruelty case.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An animal cruelty case from late December now has more context as a probable cause affidavit was released Wednesday evening.

The defendant, Demarion K. White, was charged back on Dec. 26, 2022 with two counts of animal cruelty, both felonies in Indiana. Court documents show the responding officers came to the home near Plaza Drive and Eckart Street a little before 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26 on an animal neglect complaint.

The affidavit shows that a neighbor called the police that morning to report White was reportedly beating his dog in the backyard of the home. A second neighbor claimed he reportedly saw from his home “a black man flipping the dog house in the backyard several times to get the dog out,” as the neighbor claims he believes the dog was trying to hide from White.

The second neighbor who witnessed the beatings from his home claimed in the court documents that once White got the dog out of its dog house and up against the fence, White repeatedly stomped on the dog’s head.

Documents also show the second witness was reportedly on the phone with 911 and claimed White was screaming profanities at the dog. The witness says that the dog was no longer moving after being stomped on, and White went back inside his home.

The court documents further state that the second neighbor then saw White return to the backyard with a baseball bat, and allegedly strike the dog about four times.

The affidavit shows that one officer claimed to have “heard faint yelling and what sounded like yelping as if a dog was hurt or being beaten. The officer claimed to drive north towards Central Avenue and witnessed White leaving the backyard of the home in a house robe and holding an orange baseball bat while “yelling and screaming and in an aggravated state.”

When officers spoke with White, he claimed he told the dog to “shut the f*ck up” after the dog pooped in its kennel and was barking.

According to the probable cause document, White also told police he forcibly dragged the dog by its hind legs from the kennel, causing the dog to bite him. White claims he hit the dog with the bat in defense and was going “to call Animal Care and Control to have the dog removed from the home.”

The court documents say the officers claimed they noticed that the dog was scared, with its tail tucked between its legs and “would growl at any movement made.” It also says the officers found blood near where the dog’s head was laying, as well as droplets of blood found across the backyard.

Officials say the dog also was bleeding from its mouth/jowl and its snout from what is believed to be a sharp object, and suffered numerous injuries due to “non-accidental trauma,” as well as fractured teeth, deep bruises, and head and other bodily injuries.

The report shows that the dog also suffered internal injuries, including trauma to the liver due to the abdominal injury.

