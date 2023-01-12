122nd Fighter Wing approved for F-16 conversion

An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the...
An F16 Fighting Falcon of the Ohio Air National Guard conducts bombing missions on the air-ground gunnery range while flying over the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center April 13.(John Crosby | U.S. Army)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Conversion to F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft for Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing has been approved.

The conversion to the F-16 Fighting Falcon will increase The Blacksnake’s combat capability against growing threats, Brigadier General Michael Stohler, commander of the Indiana Air National Guard said. The transition will provide longevity and the opportunity to upgrade to future generations of fighter aircraft.

The base has worked to be ready for the conversion since it was proposed five years ago and the Airmen are prepared, Colonel Joshua C. Waggoner, 122nd Fighter Wing Commander said. The addition of the F-16 will increase the combat capability of The Blacksnakes and will help the Airmen train for future transitions to more complex missions and weapons systems to combat modern threats.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon flew for nearly two decades at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base from 1991-2010 and is a familiar sight in the skies above Fort Wayne.

The base currently flies the A-10 Thunderbolt II. Plans are being made for the older planes to be retired and the rest transferred to other units.

